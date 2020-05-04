Meet Robbi Firestone and her art classes

Robbi Firestone is an artist. Her passion is to inspire women and encourage them to live more authentic, self-expressive lives every day. Her philanthropic efforts include featured speaker or emcee for Institute of Noetic Sciences, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Friends of the Children, and Women Helping Women, among others. Additionally, Firestone served on the Board of Trustees of the Hollywood Arts Council. She donates over 3% to charity.

Robbi attended Parson’s School of Design, Fashion Institute of Technology and Washington State University began working full-time as an artist in 2004. A renowned portrait and landscape artist, Firestone paints commissions for philanthropists, leaders and visionaries around the world. I’ve been reading her comments and enjoying her art on Facebook for years.

Owner of Santa Fe Art Classes, Firestone believes that “Everyone is an Artist.” She’s encouraging an “Artist for Change” feeling, and inspiring people to live more creative lives through her classes, coaching, public speaking and retreats.

A licensed spiritual practicer RScP (Religious Science Practitioner) thought United Centers for Spiritual Living and Reiki practitioner, Firestone is an Honorary lifetime member All Ladies League, and international speaker. In 2017 she was presented with the prestigious Iconic Leaders Bettering the World for All, award in New Delhi, India Award and served on the Hollywood Council of the Arts, Board of Trustees. She’s a woman of the world with local roots.

Robbi is worried about the world and people’s safety, happiness, and health. Robbi says, “So many folks are in deep crisis right now. My heart breaks to think how many are HUNGRY: families in vehicles waiting HOURS, lined up for food…looked like a cue at Disney’s Thunder Mountain.” Two months ago she had a vision and came upon the idea of online art classes using the honor system for payment.

At the end of April, Robbi launched a new website and a new idea to offer. With 25 years of teaching experience, Robbi Firestone will guide aspiring artists to complete a frame-worthy painting, step by step. She says, “Pick your Price – $3, $33, or $53! Purchase & receive your link to a pre-recorded class. Paint right now, or share with friends and do it together!”

Art and creation could be waiting directly for many of us. Robbi says, “Right now, I’m sending thoughts of safety, happiness, and health to you and your loved ones.”

Here is Robbi’s video with her explanation of how it all works – vimeo.com/413327668

Here is the website address for her classes: santafeartclasses.com/online-classes/