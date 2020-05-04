Lakewood Municipal Court restores phone hours May 5, 2020

Effective May 5, the phone line for Lakewood Municipal Court will return to normal hours.

Court phone lines will be answered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The court will continue to hold in-custody hearings Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as a maximum of 24 out of custody hearings as needed to address emergent issues.

All other matters scheduled for May will be rescheduled to June. Those with questions regarding court dates may contact the court at (253) 589-2489 or via email at CityCourt@cityoflakewood.us.

See the following guidance from the court:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, court operations and participant expectations are as follows:

Court will remain open to the public on a limited basis during the hours court is in session.

Court hours are as follows until further notice: Monday 11 a.m. until completion of calendar and 1 p.m. until completion of calendar Wednesday 10 a.m. until completion of calendar Friday 10 a.m. until completion of calendar

Please observe the following social distancing and hygiene measures at all times: If you feel ill, avoid court if at all possible. Contact your attorney or court staff for assistance. No more than eight people will be allowed in the courtroom gallery at any time. All people entering the courthouse must consent to having their temperature taken by court security. Anyone exhibiting signs of illness will not be allowed to remain at the courthouse. If you are a spectator, wait in the lobby if no seats designated to observe while practicing social distancing are open. Keep a distance of six feet from others at all times. Do not approach the lower bench without permission from court staff. Wash hands with warm water and soap or use hand sanitizer.

Call 253-512-2258 to check-in or for assistance.

Read the April 29, 2020 Supreme Court order extending the previous order with regard to court operations.

Read Judge Susan Adams’ order extending the court‘s emergency response to COVID-19.