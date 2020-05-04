Is Your Carbon Monoxide Alarm Ready to be Replaced?

In 2013, Washington State enacted a requirement for most residences to have a carbon monoxide alarm present. As a carbon monoxide alarm has a life span of approximately seven years, West Pierce Fire & Rescue has seen an increase in calls from residents having problems with their alarms.

Since the law went into effect seven years ago, many alarms have now reached the end of their life span. It is recommended to check your current carbon monoxide alarm to ensure it is working, replace the batteries or replace the entire unit itself. It is also recommend to read the back of your alarm to know what the different sounds mean. Most alarms have different sounds, one to indicate a low battery and one for when carbon monoxide is detected. A little time now can prevent you from hearing that annoying beep at 2 o’clock in the morning.

