GiveBIG For Trails – May 5-6, Trails & Ails Bevinar, May 14

ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce two events: its participation in Washington’s GiveBIG fundraising drive and an online webinar to replace an annual in-person event known as Trails & Ales.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a health crisis but an economic one as well,” says Larry Leveen, Program and Communications Coordinator of ForeverGreen Trails. “It has impacted our revenue-generating in-person events which are important for nonprofits. Over the past several weeks, we’ve all learned how important local trails are for our health and wellness while many other forms of recreation have not been possible. ForeverGreen Trails is focused on making a county-wide network of trails so people from all income levels have better access to low-cost recreation and mobility options.” GiveBIG is especially important to the organization this year according to Executive Director Jane Moore, MD. “Funding to advocate for trail and promote active lifestyles is needed to help people develop healthy behaviors and habits,” Moore added. Although focused on May 5th & 6th, GiveBIG donations are accepted until May 15th.

Due to the pandemic, ForeverGreen Trails has moved its spring Trails & Ales event online into a webinar format or a “bevinar” as the group is calling it. Staff from Pierce County’s Parks Department and Planning and Public Works will give presentations on the upcoming Pipeline and Parkland Community Trails projects as well as the county Active Transportation Plan update. “These are important projects and plan updates that help determine the future of mobility and recreation choices. A webinar format was the best option to help keep the public to be informed and involved,” according to Leveen. The event is free but requires registration.

Both the GiveBIG fundraiser portal and Trails & Ales Bevinar event registration can be found online at the group’s website, www.forevergreentrails.org.

ForeverGreen Trails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Tacoma, WA and is the leading voice for trails in Pierce County. Created in 2000 by a group of community stakeholders, ForeverGreen serves residents across the county through advocacy, education, policy-making, and facilitating the overall implementation of a regional-wide trails network. It is supported by individual donations and sponsorships from several businesses, organizations, and local governments.