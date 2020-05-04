Can we count on you to GiveBIG to Centerforce?

Submitted by Centerforce.

We are EXCITED to be a part of GiveBIG 2020.

It’s a day when you can make a big impact on Centerforce and the 200 clients that we serve each year. This Tuesday and Wednesday (May 5-6), the community is showing their support for their favorite nonprofits through GiveBIG Washington!

With the recent extension of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order to Washington businesses and residents, our staff will continue to work remotely while also monitoring our clients’ well-being. Social distancing can be isolating for anyone, and especially difficult for our Community Inclusion clients. Our programs are designed to reduce everyday social isolation for these clients. The spread of COVID-19 in our region is creating a logistical challenge: Many of these clients reside in supported living, or group settings, where limitations are in place to restrict exposure. They cannot venture out for activities and visitors are not allowed access. Many do not have access to — nor the ability to use technology.

With your help, we will raise funds desperately needed to provide critical activities and opportunities for clients with developmental disabilities throughout Pierce, King and Thurston counties in our Community Employment and Community Inclusion programs and help those with the least resources live their best lives.

The individuals served have a wide range of disabilities and several barriers to traditional employment. Our nonprofit is reaching out to ask our South Sound neighbors to help us in supporting this underserved community.

Here’s what your donation can do:

$25 donation buys training for 2 food handler work cards;

$50 helps with financial/legal paperwork;

$75 assist with transportation costs or monthly bus transit pass; and

$100 supports on-the-job training;

Up to $300 is deductible above-the-line on your 2020 federal tax return under the recently passed CARES ACT. Donate today at www.givebigwa.org/centerforce. And thank you so much for being a part of the Centerforce support community!