Traffic signal system coming to 38th Avenue East and 152nd Street East intersection May 5

A new traffic signal system will be activated at the 38th Avenue East and 152nd Street East intersection on May 5.

The activation is weather dependent. The intersection is located to the east of Naches Trail Elementary School.

Work on the intersection project began in mid-August 2019. Crews installed curbs, gutters, sidewalks and curb ramps at the intersection, along with electrical infrastructure for the new signal. The corners of the intersection were reconstructed to accommodate larger vehicles. Crews repaved the intersection in October.

The work was put on hold – or suspended – in October while traffic signal poles were being delivered. Work resumed April 13, with crews installing the signal poles, street lights, signal cabinets and final pavement markings.

Titan Earthwork LLC is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $670,000 and is funded with Pierce County traffic impact fees and Federal Highway Safety Improvement Funds.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5835.