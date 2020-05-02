Lakewood City Council May 4 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Monday, May 4 (7:00 PM). Access the agenda on the City’s website.

The Lakewood City Council will hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue, however due to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy issued on March 23, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public is NOT permitted at this time.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom:

Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.