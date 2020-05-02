7th Infantry Division Soldier reported missing from Joint Base Lewis-McChord

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.–Local and military authorities are searching for a missing Soldier who failed to report to duty earlier this week. Spc. Hunter Bruner, a Soldier assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Wash., was last seen April 29 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The 24-year-old’s car was found abandoned in a lot near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Tacoma.

Bruner is a 6-foot-2-inch tall, 203 pound Caucasian with blue eyes and light brown hair; his home of record is Port Orchard, Wash.

Individuals are strongly encouraged to come forward if they have credible information to help locate Bruner.

For additional questions pertaining to the investigative search of Spc. Bruner please contact the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division at 571-305-4041. For questions pertaining specifically to the service member please contact LTC Roger M. Cabiness II, 7th Infantry Division Public Affairs Officer, at 253.254.3850 or roger.m.cabiness.mil@mail.mil.