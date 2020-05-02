27 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 2

Today we confirmed 27 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,484 cases

We are reporting 1 new death, a Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 52 deaths.

We added information about the number of positive cases at Pierce County care facilities. And we improved our map so you can see cases in your neighborhood (by census tract). Check it out on our Pierce County cases page.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.