Yard waste accepted on Sunday mornings at Hidden Valley Transfer Station beginning May 3

Beginning on Sunday, May 3, yard waste will be accepted three mornings each week at the Hidden Valley Transfer Station.

Yard waste can be dropped off during limited morning hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays at the Hidden Valley, Purdy and Prairie Ridge transfer stations.

The limitations are in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and protect the health of transfer station employees and customers.

All transfer stations temporarily stopped accepting yard waste on March 28. The Hidden Valley, Purdy and Prairie Ridge transfer stations started accepting it again on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings on April 21.

Garbage will not be accepted during the yard waste collection times. Garbage is accepted during regular business hours all other days of the week. Recycling centers remain open. View a full list of transfer station hours at www.piercecountywa.gov/recycle.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday schedules:

Hidden Valley Transfer Station, 17925 Meridian E., Puyallup

Yard waste accepted: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Garbage accepted: 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collection continues. Customers can contact their curbside service provider to add or change yard waste service. A list of providers is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/recycle.

Yard debris can be managed at home by leaving grass clippings on the lawn as mulch and setting up a compost pile. Pierce County’s Environmental Education Program offers free online composting classes. Information about composting at home can be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/compost.