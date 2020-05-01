Steilacom Town Administrator May 1 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 5, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – May 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – May 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently recruiting for our summer camp program which will run from June 15 – August 14. Applications are available on the Town’s official website.

Census 2020: You Count – Respond at 2020census.gov:

If you have not already done so, please go to 2020census.gov to respond online (preferred option). You may also respond by phone at 844.330.2020. Phone lines are experiencing high volumes so if at all possible, please respond online.

COVID-19 Update:

On April 2, 2020, Governor Inslee extended his “Stay Home Stay Healthy” proclamation through May 5, 2020. The Governor is expected to extend but modify those orders today. Once additional information is available, Town staff will update our response accordingly.

Town facilities are operating as follows:

1. Community Center – Closed except for the Senior Meal Site program which is being conducted on a take-out basis only.

2. Public Safety – The lobby is closed to the public; however, staff is available on an appointment or emergency only basis. Administrative staff is working from 7 AM to 10 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM Tuesday through Friday. Social distancing practices are being enforced.

3. Public Works – The building is open from 8 AM to noon daily; however, social distancing practices are being enforced. Please do not enter the building unless your activity requires an in-person presence. The utility staff was divided into two crews who are working on alternating days from 7 AM to 3:30 PM starting May 3, 2020 and then on-call for the remainder of the day focusing on essential functions only.

4. Sunnyside Beach Park, Saltar’s Point Park, the multi-purpose court, the Cherrydale basketball court, and all climbing structures/equipment in any of the parks are closed. In common areas of easily accessible parks and walking areas, please remember to practice social distancing guidelines.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact Paul Loveless, Town Administrator, at 253.983.2074.

Everyone should follow the recommendations from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department which include:

Increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer

Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette – cover a cough or a sneeze

Keep distance from others (more than six feet, if possible)

Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces

Remain home during a respiratory illness

Remain calm and don’t panic.

More information from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can be found at www.tpchd.org/coronavirus.

We Love Steilacoom Association Food Pantry/Bank:

The We Love Steilacoom Association operates the Food Pantry/Bank at Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, Washington. Hours of operation are 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays. If you are experiencing temporary or ongoing financial challenges and/or food instability, please avail yourself of this resource.

Steilacoom Troop 45261 is offering a food delivery service from the We Love Steilacoom Food Bank/Pantry to individuals deemed high risk in our local area. Deliveries are on Saturday mid-morning/ early afternoons.

Please contact: troop45261@gmail.com

With your name, address, and phone number

Family Size and number of individuals in each of the following age categories:

0-2; 3-18; 19-54; 55 and over.

Donations, either food or financial, are being accepted at the Town’s Public Works Building, 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom, Washington, 98388. For additional information, contact Paul Loveless at 253.983.2074.

Community Services:

Childcare:

Community Services staff in conjunction with the Steilacoom Historical School District are providing childcare services to children designated by the School District whose parents are either employed in the medical field, first responders, or other essential employees.

Public Safety:

Significant events from Public Safety for the past week:

8 medical aid responses

1 death investigation, determined to be natural causes

2 responses for persons-in-crisis, 1 of which resulted in force use by police due to hostility during involuntary treatment

1 arrest for sexual assault of a child

1 report of found narcotics, determined not to be narcotics

1 report of vandalism

An annual audit by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission found the department to be in full compliance with police officer training requirements.

Your Public Safety Officers remain healthy and able to meet our mission in our community during the pandemic.

Social Distancing Violation Reporting:

On March 30, 2020, Governor Inslee requested citizens not use the 911 system to report possible violations of the social distancing guidelines but instead contact the local law enforcement agency. Please visit townofsteilacoom.org and select Social Distancing for more information on reporting violations. Business violations can be reported online at coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued maintaining rights-of-way on the west side of Town including Union Avenue; repaired the Farrell’s Marsh pedestrian bridge; applied herbicide along Rigney Road and Steilacoom Boulevard; participated in site development meetings on three residential lots along with the Norberg Development; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew flushing sewer lines and pumping down the lift stations; worked on the Sunnyside pump station #1 pump which suffered a mechanical failure this last week; performed a reconnection in the 1100 block of Sequalish Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew flushed sewer lines throughout Town and pumped down lift stations; completed repairs to pump #1 and pump #3 at the Sunnyside pump station; submitted the annual cross-connection report to the Department of Health; inspected a side-sewer replacement on 100 First Street Court SW; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including activating sprinkler systems and mowing. Additionally, extra effort was expended on litter control and garbage can maintenance due to an increase in walkers throughout Town. The crew also reapplied or resecured signs, barricades, and caution tape on the parks equipment damaged by vandals and/or weather conditions.

Other:

Garden Club Plant Sale May 9th:

The Steilacoom Garden Club is pleased to offer our community the annual Plant Sale on May 9th (Saturday before Mother’s Day). Rain or shine, we will have plants available for your garden or table. Perhaps we’ll have it staffed by volunteers as usual, or depending on public health initiatives, we might have an un-staffed sale, with opportunities to donate to the Garden Club for the civic projects supported by the Plant Sale. In any case, we will have plants for our community – our members have been readying some beauties for you, and your plant donations for the sale will be appreciated as always. See you at the tennis courts across from the Bair Restaurant, 9am-Noon on May 9th. We truly appreciate the community’s support of this treasured annual event!