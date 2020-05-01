Pierce County Parks to open May 5; Chambers Bay opens May 1

Pierce County is restoring public use of parks with protocols and guidelines to keep the public safe. Park and trailhead parking lots will open May 5, while Chambers Creek Regional Park will open earlier, on May 1.

Parks outdoor spaces will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Restrooms will remain closed at all parks and trailheads.

Additional protocols have been created to promote respectful use, including limiting travel, shortening stays, and social distancing. Recreation centers, playgrounds, picnic shelters and fields at athletic complexes will remain closed.

These services align with Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement authorizing increased access to public lands for outdoor recreation outings.

Crowded parks may result in future closures, so everyone is encouraged to work together and abide by the guidelines below for safe and respectful park, open space and trail use.

Pierce County Parks Safety Protocols

Limit Travel

Recreate within your home county and home community.

Use the park closest to your home. If you can walk there, please do so.

Understand that some people don’t have the ability to walk to their local park and must drive, so leave parking stalls for them.

Limit Stays

If you drive to a park/trailhead and parking is not available, then the site is at capacity. Do not park in unauthorized areas or in neighborhoods. Come back later.

Keep your visit to two hours or less and go no more than twice a week to make sure there is room for everyone.

Try to avoid peak hours of the day and instead consider going when it’s not as sunny.

Public restrooms in the parks are not available at this time.

Limit Contact

Stay home if you are sick or at high risk.

Stay six feet away from anyone who doesn’t live with you.

Avoid contact with items that don’t belong to you.

Wear a mask if you are going to be around others.

Bring supplies with you to wash and sanitize regularly.

When in the Park

Stay off play structures and out of picnic shelters.

Only use sport courts with your own family and your own play equipment; fields at athletic complexes will remain closed.

Only one family or household group per picnic table. Please bring a table covering to use and take it with you when you leave.

Stay in your family or household group and if you are using lawn space, make sure it is at least 25 feet from others who are doing the same.

When on a Trail

Follow one-way directional arrows and looping (where indicated).

If two-way use occurs, provide proper distancing upon passage. Do not pass if six feet cannot be maintained.

Public gatherings, events, team sports and other activities, are not permitted at this time. Pierce County Parks will continue to follow safety protocols and restrictions in accordance with Gov. Inslee’s “dialing back” of COVID-19 related restrictions.