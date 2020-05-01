CPSD Staff Spotlight feature teaching and learning department supervisors

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features teaching and learning department supervisors Travis Campbell, Charity Horton, Jan Lonsway, Erin Vidal and Michael Vincent, and instructional materials clerk Arlene Nicholson.

Together, they make up the team leading the way on creating learning resource packets for students each week during the statewide school closure. They work with the entire teaching and learning staff to provide the most effective learning activities they can for students.

“I am super proud of all of them,” said teaching and learning director Suzy Kontos. “They have leaned into the task incredibly and It has been a herculean effort to get all this done.”

The weekly learning resource packets allow students to continue learning even though schools are closed. Teaching and learning staff have collaborated across their different subject areas to make sure packets include the most important material students need to learn this year.

“The collective work involved exemplifies what can be accomplished when the strengths within a team are called to action,” Horton said.

Lonsway echoed that statement.

“I feel fortunate to work with educators who are flexible and creative thinkers,” she said. “At first the challenges created by the school closure seemed daunting, but we worked together to get through it and support students as best we could.”