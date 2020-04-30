TCC Announces Summer Quarter Classes to be Held Online

TCC recently announced that it will continue its online curriculum for the summer quarter, which is scheduled to begin on June 29.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, TCC began to transition to online learning in winter quarter, and for the spring quarter, for the first time in its history, TCC launched 100 percent of its classes online. For years, TCC has used a secure, online learning platform called Canvas, which is built for virtual learning.

“As the Covid-19 situation continues to evolve, it is appearing that we must stay strong and continue to practice social distancing for the health and safety of our community,” TCC President Dr. Ivan L. Harrell, II said.

TCC also recently announced that its graduation ceremony, typically held on the second Saturday of June, will be shifted to a virtual event. Other celebrations will be planned for graduates later in the year, dependent on the recommendations of public health experts and direction by Gov. Jay Inslee.

TCC plans to make a decision about fall curriculum in the next few weeks, Harrell said. The goals are to protect our community and save lives, while give adequate planning time to ensure quality instruction and support are given to students.

Summer registration opens for the general public on May 26. The quarter has been pushed back a week to the new start date of June 29 and ends on Aug. 20.