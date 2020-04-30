Quarantine Cruise Night III, May 1

Quartine Cruise Night III is this Friday, May 1st, from 5-8 p.m. in Lakewood! Enjoy a leisurely cruise, support a Chamber Member restaurant ~ and qualify to win a $100 VISA gift card and cool T-Shirt compliments of LeMay Collections at Marymount!

Your best friend will thank you for the break.

Gather your fellow house mates and hop in your car for a leisurely drive and takeout dinner for Lakewood’s Quarantine Cruise III.

No specific route to drive. Just choose your favorite, scenic route. Maybe you’ll see some familiar faces to wave to from a safe distance! Our favorite spot is a short drive through Fort Steilacoom Park. Just remember to pack out what you packed in if you’re planning on enjoying your meal there.

Make sure to practice social distancing by cruising with your household members only and stay inside your vehicles. Enjoy your tunes loud enough for the occupants inside – not outside – of your vehicle.

Some fresh air will do you good!

How to Win:

“Like” the Lakewood Chamber’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lakewoodchamber.

Visit any of the following restaurants listed below on Quarantine Cruise Night, order a to-go or curbside pick-up meal, post a picture of your receipt on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

We’ll select a random winner on May 5. Winner will be notified on our Facebook Page!

Participating Chamber Member Restaurants:

Best Burgers of Lakewood

Black Bear Diner

Bruno’s Lakewood (open till 7:00)

Carr’s Restaurant & Catering

Casa Mia of Lakewood

Famous Dave’s BBQ (across I-5 on 72nd St)

Go Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings