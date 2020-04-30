Letter: Multiple New Studies Show Wuhan Coronavirus Is Not As Deadly As Once Thought

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld.

My Open Letter to all state and local representatives of the people of the 28th District and the State of Washington:

Dear Government (elected) Representatives and fellow Citizens,

Have you seen the studies coming out of New York, Stanford, Wisconsin, USC/UCLA, Sweden, Germany and others, that show Wuhan Coronavirus infection is 28x-85x (not percent but, TIMES) more prevalent than thought, based on randomized, scientific studies? This is not modelling, it is actual science and studies of real world people and cases. Please see bottom of email for links to studies. These links are not exhaustive but, clearly demonstrate the point that the Wuhan Coronavirus is not as deadly as we have been told by the “experts”. (Many other experts are now disputing the MSM narrative but, are being removed from YouTube and other social media platforms. Why?)

This new scientific information means that the actual death rate attributed to COVID-19 is actually in the regular flu zone. Depending on the study, the real-world results are in the approximately 0.1%- 0.5% death rate and is not a remarkable death rate in comparison to other past conditions that were considered pandemics.

Please, do not let this slide. America and Washington state cannot withstand the continued and deliberate destruction of our way of life, livelihoods and freedoms. This destructive path is being guided by FAKE science which is NOT borne out by current statistics regarding the infection and death rates due to the Wuhan Coronavirus. Real science is showing that this is not what it was presented as. And, though some may say that quarantine helped flatten the curve, we won’t know for sure until a full analysis is done at a later date. But, what we do know now is that all the models and expectations were grossly over exaggerated and did not come even close to the apocalyptic destruction we were promised by the models.

In the mean time, much new data is suggesting that the virus is massively widespread and the below 65 crowd is largely not affected, just like in the regular flu outbreak. Though COVID-19 is an “add-on” to the regular flu, the impact of the continued shutdown to our lives and economy cannot be understated. It is having and will have an even greater destructive force if allowed to continue.

It is time to stand up for the facts and conclusions that all of this new data presents. We need to go back to work and life right now. Only sequester those who are sick already, not all the well people of Washington. Not only is it a bad idea to keep healthy people at home but, it is also illegal beyond almost anything the British ever did to the colonies. In past quarantines, only the sick were quarantined, not the healthy population. This is patently anti-science to imprison the healthy!

Further, what does Washington’s constitution say about a governor’s right to suspend the United States Constitution in Washington State? What does the US Constitution mean for Washington? Does anything in Washington State’s constitution say that the governor has absolute authority to determine, call or dismiss a martial law emergency without extremely powerful evidence to support his radical position? And, where are the checks and balances to the governor’s constitutional authority?

Will you stand up today for your constituents and push back on this misguided and illegal policy which has unjustly imprisoned most Washingtonians and is currently destroying our lives, churches, workplaces, economy, schools, and setting public school students back significantly?

The Constitution, Bill of Rights, and various state declarations of rights don’t change. They are fixed forever under all circumstances and are of nobody’s private interpretation. It’s as if the faultier the science behind the lockdown, the more our governments continue doubling down on … – Conservative Review

The overwhelming scientific evidence is that the illegal quarantine must end now! This is being demonstrated around the world. We must act on this now before the destruction of America’s economy and GDP sinks to third-world status, well behind China!

It is time to make your stand for Truth!

Are you willing to stand up for us?

The coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles County is believed to have infected an estimated 28 to 55 times more people than originally thought, according to a report on Monday. – FOX News

A feared spike in Wisconsin’s coronavirus infection rate following its April 7 in-person presidential primary never materialized, although some new cases of the virus were possibly linked to the election, according to a report. – Fox News

Governor Cuomo: Almost 14% of New York residents had the coronavirus

The state’s mortality rates remains persistently high at about 7.4%. The antibody testing indicates the actual death rate may be far lower. – CNBC

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom on coronavirus crisis

Researchers from Stanford University shared the results of a large-scale community test, and estimate that between 2.5% and 4.2% of the population of Santa Clara County may have antibodies. – CNBC

A new study in California has found the number of people infected with coronavirus may be tens of times higher than previously thought. The study from Stanford University, which was released … – The Guardian

There is currently no scientific proof that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from a second infection. – Newsweek

Data from coronavirus deaths in Gangelt suggests an infection mortality rate of 0.37 percent, significantly below the 0.9 percent which Imperial College has estimated, or the 0.66 percent found in a revised study last week.. The 15 percent figure from Gangelt is interesting because it matches two previous studies. – Spectator | USA