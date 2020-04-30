GiveBIG: Larson Automotive Group Donates $10,000 To Humane Society For Tacoma & Pierce County

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

During COVID-19, the community’s support is one of the shelter’s greatest needs, and community partner, Larson Automotive Group has answered the call with a $10,000 donation.

The donation was received as Larson Automotive Group navigates the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. The Larson family has been working diligently to support nearly 600 employees across Pierce County.

Robert Larson Sr. shared, “Our family has done a lot over the last couple months to help our employees weather this storm financially, but no matter how dire the situation is, those animals also need help. They can’t take care of themselves.”

The shelter, an essential service, cares for nearly 10,000 pets in need every year. The Society has remained open during COVID-19 to provide adoptions for those serious about adopting, stray walkthroughs for those who are looking for a lost pet, stray intake for those who have found a lost pet, as well as end of life services. The shelter’s Pet Food Pantry is also open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. for those pet owners affected by the pandemic.

“While our community faces this pandemic, there are still many animals coming through our doors who need urgent medical care. These animals need us now more than ever, and we are so thankful for community leaders like the Larson Automotive Group who make it possible to continue our lifesaving work and to avoid disruptions in services for the families and pets who rely on us.” said Ashley Taulbee, Director of Development and Community Engagement at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

Since the beginning of March, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has found homes for over 500 pets, and continue to brace for the effects of the pandemic. The shelter is hoping to raise further support for the community’s pets during the statewide GiveBIG fundraising event on May 5 and 6.

Early giving is open now and all funds raised through the shelter’s GiveBIG page will be doubled, up to $25,000 through the end of GiveBIG on May 6. Learn more and give here: www.givebigwa.org/tacomahumane.