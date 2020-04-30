Coronavirus UPdates from City Hall

City Operations: The City is still accepting, processing and issuing building permits. Staff have been in touch with a number of contractors, who have responded favorably (under the circumstances) to our outreach and education efforts.

City Finances: City Manager Steve Sugg instructed department heads to identify areas where they could reduce expenditures as a precautionary measure. Those reductions (over $1 million) take effect immediately. Staff will also look at additional reductions for next year’s budget.

Economic Development: In his message to the community last week, Sugg encouraged the community to support local businesses rather than driving to other communities to purchase goods and services. “Purchasing locally will not only help local businesses, the sales tax dollars you pay also will help support local essential services,” he said. Visit the dedicated COVID-19 Business Support page on the City of U.P. website for critical information on federal, state and local resources available to area businesses.

Human Services: The City’s website has a list of links to critical community resources such as meal sites for students, mental health support, utility and tax payment deferrals and much more. Please be sure to share this information with your neighbors, especially if they are elderly or disabled.

Public Events: Special events, including Duck Daze, have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, given that at this time planners have no idea when the Governor’s Stay at Home order will be lifted. Updates will be provided through the City’s Headlines newsletter and on the City’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Public Safety: U.P. Chief of Police Greg Premo says the University Place Police Department is not conducting active patrols or investigations on potential violations of the Governor’s Stay at Home order or Social Distancing directive. The department’s goal is one of education to help the public understand the provisions of the orders. Citizens can call the non-emergency number at 253.798.4721 if they are concerned about activity that appears to violate the official order.