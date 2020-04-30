City of Lakewood wants to hear from businesses

As we pass the one-month mark since Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Health proclamation took effect, the city of Lakewood’s Economic Development Department wants to hear from businesses in our community to understand how they have been impacted.

Business owners are asked to complete this short survey to help the city better understand how COVID-19 has affected your operations.

The survey will take less than four minutes. Take the survey now.

There is a wealth of information out there for businesses impacted by COVID-19 and the city knows it can be daunting to keep track of what opportunities are available, what funding sources are tapped out and where to turn for assistance.

An updated list of resources is on the city website at cityoflakewood.us/covid19.

Last week the Pierce County Council expanded its Emergency Small Business Relief Loan Program to include

businesses located anywhere in Pierce County with 20 or fewer employees. That means businesses in Lakewood who meet the criteria are eligible to apply for this relief loan.

Loan amounts of $1,000 per employee will be awarded up to $20,000. Loans will be offered to qualified applicants at no interest and no payments for 12 months. Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted.

Find more on the county’s website, or for more information contact the Pierce County Economic Development Department at (253) 798-6150 or PCSBRLoan@piercecountywa.gov.

Business owners are also encouraged to visit the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County website, which has information on vital loan and grant programs, a link to the Rapid Response South Sound website and information about recurring webinars which cover the latest in what is known about existing and emerging assistance to companies and employees impacted by COVID-19.

Lakewood’s Economic Development team is also available to help. Contact Economic Development Manager Becky Newton at bnewton@cityoflakewood.us or by calling 253-254-1204.