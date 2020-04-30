Canceled: Ray Evans Memorial Fishing Event

The city made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Ray Evans Memorial Fishing Event in light of current public health guidelines that prohibit public gatherings.

Even with the expected gradual rollback of restrictions that will slowly be announced by the Governor’s Office in the coming weeks, after review it was determined the city would not be able to offer the event in a way that adheres to health guidelines around social distancing and making sure people do not come into close contact with people outside their household.

We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to next spring when we hope to be able to hold this event again.