TCC Foundation Institutes Employee Emergency Fund

With large numbers of employees being laid off across wide sectors of the economy, it’s not just students who could use some extra financial assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. Tacoma Community College employees are also experiencing financial hardships as other members of their households lose jobs or have to cut back their hours. So, the TCC Foundation has instituted an Employee Emergency Fund, which allows employees to apply for a $500 grant during any calendar year. The fund is supported by the TCC Foundation, which is currently hosting Reach Higher Week, an online event to support student success.

“The TCC Foundation has come to believe that we need to support our employees, in order for them to be able to focus on supporting students,” said Foundation Executive Director and Vice President for College Advancement Bill Ryberg.

Ryberg reports that, since the fund was instituted on April 20, the Foundation has approved 23 requests, totaling a little more than $10,000.

The fund is designed to be responsive to financial emergencies, and Ryberg says that requests will be reviewed within 24 hours. The fund was initially approved for $15,000, but the Foundation Executive Board voted April 22 to add $10,000, bringing the fund total up to $25,000.

A new donation form will be sent out soon, giving employees the option to donate to the Employee Emergency Fund via payroll deduction.