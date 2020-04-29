Submitted by John Simpson.

Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation has worked in “bending and flattening the curve” of slowing the overall number of COVID-19 cases as well as ensuring that the state’s healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

Central to this proclamation has been the significant negative impact on many individuals in the state’s business community – to include the private commercial and residential construction industry.

With Gov. Inslee’s announcement that current commercial and residential construction can resume, there should be no more idled construction sites.

As one home construction foreman told me, “I guess we’re not considered essential.”

This sounded odd coming from a person who represents an industry that employs 7.6 million Americans (or five percent of the nation’s workforce) when there is a need for more affordable single family housing across the nation, in Washington state, and in Lakewood.

Many municipalities’ governing bodies and business organizations agreed with the foreman. Of note, my colleagues on the Lakewood City Council agreed to the sending of a letter to Governor Inslee requesting that he reconsider and allow the resumption of private commercial and residential construction.

Last Friday the governor announced that current construction projects could go forward.

Good. And perhaps Washingtonians will see no more of this idling of an essential industry.