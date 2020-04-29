Lakewood 2020 Spring Clean Up Postponed

The city’s Spring Clean Up planned for May 2-3, 2020 is postponed until a future date yet to be determined.

The city postponed the event to safeguard the health and safety of its residents in light of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order which is in effect until May 4, 2020.

The city is following the guidance of public health officials and directives from the governor around gradually lifting and rolling back restrictions. As changes are announced the city will review its operations and policies and make a decision on how to proceed using all the information available at the time.

At the forefront of every decision is a priority on public safety and the safety of city employees.

Throughout the stay home order city employees have remained committed to providing essential services to keep the city functioning. That commitment will continue as the city and its employees adapt to a new “normal” and respond appropriately.