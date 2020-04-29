CPSD schools ranked top in state, county

Helping students become career and college ready is one of our top priorities in Clover Park School District. This year’s U.S. News & World Report high school rankings show our schools are among the best in our area at providing the opportunities students need to prepare for future success.

Harrison Preparatory School is the 13th ranked high school in the state of Washington according to the rankings and ranks 850th nationally. With a combined ranking score of 95.22, Harrison Prep is the top ranked high school in Pierce County.

Lakes High School ranks 111th in the state and No. 9 in Pierce County. Clover Park High School ranks 247th in the state and No. 22 in Pierce County.

“I am incredibly proud to see this kind of recognition of our amazing staff and students,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “Being ranked along with the best schools in our state and county shows the strength of our academic program districtwide and validates the work we do to provide great schools for our students.”

U.S. News and World Report completes this ranking annually to identify schools that, in the opinion of the evaluators, are best preparing students for college and careers.

The rankings were determined by six key indicators: college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), under-served student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

You can view the complete rankings here.