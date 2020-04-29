Business Continuity Plans

Amid the myriad of challenges presented to small businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many business owners are discovering that they have no continuity plan in place to give them the best chance for surviving and recovering when the crisis is over.

The Disaster Recovery Plan for Small Businesses booklet provides useful templates for documenting things such as:

Critical assets and inventories

Critical operations

Key personnel

Key suppliers and contractors

Alternate business location

With some businesses closed because of the Governor’s executive order, this may be a good time to download the booklet and begin to complete some of these key pieces of information so that you can be ready to resume operations as quickly as possible when this is over…and be well-prepared if disaster strikes again.