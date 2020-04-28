Tacoma’s Parks – Adapting to COVID-19

Metro Parks is currently operating with limited staff due to the financial impacts of COVID-19. This means that you may see a different level of service in our parks. Our crews are dedicated to the following essential tasks:

Noxious weed control

Mowing and tree pruning only if a safety issue

Litter pickup and trash removal

We are also scaling back on irrigation as we work to reduce operating expenses. As a result, grassy areas may not be as lush or manicured as you are used to as we head into summer season.

At the same time, we are experiencing higher than usual numbers of people coming to our parks for physical and mental rejuvenation. Our crews are working hard to maintain safe, clean spaces for everyone to enjoy at our 70 parks.

Please help out by packing out what you bring or making sure to deposit all waste properly.

Remember, pets must be leashed at all times unless in a designated off-leash area and please respect others by coming prepared to clean up after your pet.

