Tacoma Together, a grassroots cultural and musical movement

Submitted by Bleach Tacoma.

Tacoma, Wash. – Tacoma’s independent lifestyle apparel shop has partnered with Emergency Bandcast System and local musicians to help bring hope and positivity to our community in a time of uncertainty. Because of this partnership a movement has started and it’s called Tacoma Together. It’s a grassroots cultural and musical movement focused on togetherness and hope.

Funded by “Tacoma Together” tee shirt sales at Bleach, which can be purchased here, we are launching a music series that will help support local musicians and bring light into our community’s homes. On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Tacoma Together released performances filmed on site at Bleach or the musician’s homes nightly at 6:00 via our respective social channels. We’ll continue to do so as funding and timing allows, culminating in a sponsored live streamed concert from Bleach, with more to follow from musician’s home studios.

Please visit www.bleachlife.com to purchase your Tacoma Together tees and support local small business and provide aid to local musicians, but most of all please enjoy our gift to you and stay positive and hopeful. We love you Tacoma!

About BLEACH:

Opened in August, 2010, BLEACH is downtown Tacoma’s premier lifestyle apparel and accessories shop for men, women and children. We have our own brand of Tacoma apparel and feature brands such as Imperial Motion, Filson, Roark, RVCA, Billabong, Arbor, and more.

About Emergency Bandcast System

Started in a response to the Covid closures of bars and nightclubs by Tacoma musician Jesse Turcotte, this Facebook based network helps local musicians broadcast quality live streams of their musical messages of hope and positivity, in hopes of lifting spirits and stimulating some donation-based income to help them weather the storm.

253 Musicians who are involved in #Tacomatogether

@Champagne Sunday, @Grandmasters, @Billy Stoops, @Jordaniandthesunkings, @Stephanie Anne Johnson, @Kirsten Marlo, @Haiku Poetics, @Jesse Turcotte, with more to come!