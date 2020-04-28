Pierce College Master Plan Update comment period open through May 7

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request to the City of Lakewood Community Development Department, 6000 Main Street S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: LU-20-00069 Pierce College Master Plan Update – SEPA Review

Some of the planned developments in the Pierce College 2006 Master Plan have been built while others have not. Figure D of the Pierce College Master Plan Update shows the current existing buildings on site as well as planned future development. Many of these future developments were already covered in the previous Master Plan. The only buildings shown in Figure D that were not shown in the previous Master Plan are:

Classroom Building and Lab (for Veterinary/Dental program)

Residence Hall (for up to 60 students)

Classroom Buildings in the North of the site (for Arts and Communication program),

In addition to these newly planned structures, amendments in the Master Plan have been made to the lighting plan, landscape plan and signage plan.

PROJECT LOCATION: 9401 Farwest Drive SW (APN# 0220324000)

ZONING: Public Institutional (PI)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: April 17, 2020

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: April 21, 2020

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Land Use Permit – Modification to Master Plan from City of Lakewood, Site Development/Building Permits from City of Lakewood, and a NPDES Permit from Department of Ecology.

OPTIONAL SEPA DNS PROCESS: An Environmental Review will be required pursuant to WAC 197-11-355. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process with this notice. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared; and a copy of the subsequent threshold determination for the specific proposal may be obtained upon request. The SEPA determination may be appealed to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date the SEPA determination becomes final.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : April 23, 2020- May 7, 2020

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on May 7, 2020 .Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: Choi Halladay, Pierce College Fort Steilacoom (all questions regarding the application should be forwarded to City staff below)

City: Ramon Rodriguez, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us