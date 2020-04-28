Martin Luther King Jr. Way closes from Baker driveway to S. 5th St for utility work

Crews will continue to install underground utilities on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from the Baker Center driveway to 6th Avenue. The contractor anticipates working in the 5th Street and MLK Jr. Way intersection as soon as Tuesday, April 28, closing MLK Jr. Way in both directions from the Baker driveway to South 5th Street for about five days.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access the Emergency Department, travel north on MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to 5th Street. Turn right at 5th Street and then exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. To access hospitals and medical centers, travel south on MLK Jr. Way from Division Avenue. Flaggers will assist drivers and pedestrians. The detour route is South J Street to 6th Avenue to MLK Jr. Way.

In other areas, the contractor continues track installation on North 1st Street and on MLK Jr. Way from South 15th Street to Earnest Brazill Street. Vault installation continues north on MLK Jr. Way to South 9th Street. The contractor is potholing and installing underground electrical vaults as the first step of track installation on Division Avenue. Crews are installing signals and lighting at I Street. On Stadium Way, crews continue to work at the traction power substation and on the 4th Street Station.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on North 1st Street, Yakima Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, South 5th Street, South 10th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, South 13th Street, South 14th Street, South 17th Street, and Stadium Way

When

Week of April 27

Where

North 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to Yakima Avenue – street closure.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Baker driveway to South 5th Street – street closure.

South 5th Street west of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closed.

South 10th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from South 11th Street to South 15th Street. – southbound lane closure.

South 14th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

South 13th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Earnest Brazill Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

South 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Broadway to South 4th Street — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, Street. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way is open from South 4th Street to I-705.