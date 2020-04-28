City of Lakewood Community Development Department National Flood Insurance Program Notice

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7 (b)(1), hereby gives notice of the City’s intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located between Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Lake Steilacoom along Clover Creek. Specifically, the flood hazard information will be revised along Clover Creek from approximately where Clover Creek enters Lake Steilacoom to approximately where Clover Creek exits Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

As a result of the revision, the Clover Creek floodway will both widen and narrow depending on location, the 1-percent-annual-chance water-surface elevations shall decrease in part of the floodplain and increase in others due to the expanded limits of the floodplain, and the 1-percent-annual-chance floodplain will widen within the area of revision.

Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be viewed at the Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499-5027. Interested persons may call Paul A. Bucich, P.E., at 253-983-7737 for additional information from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.