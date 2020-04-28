Care to comment on Lakewood’s CDBG and HOME Programs?

The city of Lakewood is amending its FY 2019 Annual Action Plan (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020) to include Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) funding. The amendment details activities the city is proposing to expend funding in order to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals. The documents are available here:

The city of Lakewood received a special allocation of CDBG-CV totaling $350,611 as authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Public Law 116-136, which was signed on March 27, 2020 in response to the growing effects of this historic public health crisis. CDBG-CV funding is to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

The public comment period offers the opportunity for citizens and agencies to provide testimony on the proposed use of CDBG-CV funds. Public comments may be mailed to:

City of Lakewood

Community & Economic Development Department

Attn: Jeff Gumm, Program Manager

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

They can also be sent by email to jgumm@cityoflakewood.us. Comments must be provided no later than 4 p.m. May 1, 2020.

For additional information, contact the Jeff Gumm, Program Manager, city of Lakewood Community & Economic Development Department, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or by calling 253-589-2489.