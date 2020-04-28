34 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 28

April 28 we confirmed 34 new cases in Pierce County and learned 1 previously reported case was a duplicate. Our total is 1,382 cases. We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. Our total is 51 deaths.

Central Pierce County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

We added information about the number of positive cases at Pierce County care facilities. Check it out on our Pierce County cases page.

Many of our oldest adults live in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings. Read our blog post to learn how we work with these facilities to minimize the spread of disease and protect residents.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.