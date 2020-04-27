West Pierce Works to Reduce Carbon Footprint

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is committed to doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint and increase cost efficiencies. In honor of last week’s Earth Day, here are just some of the ways WPFR has moved toward long-term solutions.

Over the past three years, WPFR has focused on replacing older vehicles with hybrid models. Currently, WPFR has 10 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in its fleet in order to reduce fuel costs and environmental impacts. These vehicles are being used as staff vehicles, while more fuel-efficient options are being researched for response vehicles as they become available. In the first year alone, there was approximately a 90% reduction in fuel costs by replacing a 15-year-old small SUV with one of these hybrid electric vehicles.

Hydration is an important part to anyone’s health and WPFR is dedicated to the wellness of its employees. On an annual basis, nearly 6,500 bottles of water or sports drinks were being purchased. These drinks are supplied to keep firefighters hydrated on fire scenes and while performing drills on the training ground. Earlier this year, WPFR purchased a reusable water bottle for each employee. The intent was to promote drinking enough water, reduce the cost associated with purchasing disposable bottles, and reduce the amount of waste they create. Many employees have seen an increase in their daily water intake thanks to having these bottles readily available to them throughout their work day.

Thank you to WPFR’s wellness committee members for continuing to expand on the health and safety measures of employees and ultimately, the community. By implementing these steps so far, the impact is measurable. Moving forward, WPFR will continue to be committed to creating cost efficiencies and a more sustainable environment.

