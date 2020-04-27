The Puyallup City Council April 28 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on April 28 (6:30 P.M.) in the Puyallup City Council Chambers (333 S Meridian). Access the meeting agenda and agenda packet on the City’s website.

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall is closed and the Council Meeting will not occur in person at City Hall. All participation in the Council Meeting will occur remotely via internet and/or phone access.

Citizen comments will be accepted via email at info@ci.puyallup.wa.us until 5:30 p.m., the night of the meeting. The City Clerk will note the name of the submitter and the date it was received, which will be made part of the record, and all comments will be provided to the City Council at the time of the meeting.

To join the meeting by phone only on the night of the meeting, dial 253-215-8782 and enter the Meeting ID: 840 819 460 followed by the # sign.

To view a link “View Event” will show up below during the meeting.