Rotary Club of Lakewood delivers meals to St Clare

Submitted by Gayle Selden.

On April 25, 2020 the Rotary Club of Lakewood had planned to have a celebration of 64 years of community service at the 50th Annual Sportsman’s Dinner and Auction. Although the event was unable to be held the celebration could not be postponed.

To celebrate the Rotary Club of Lakewood sent 70 meals to the night shift nurses at St. Clare Hospital. Jonz Catering delivered 70 lunches at 10 p.m., right near the normal “lunch break”. So instead of cleaning up after our guests at the auction we stood in St. Clare’s parking lot and waved support. Special shout out to Jonz for jumping in to help!

The Rotary Club of Lakewood also made monetary donations to Nourish Pierce County and Caring for Kids. It is our hope that our front-line workers and the organizations meeting immediate community needs know that The Rotary Club of Lakewood is with them in support. We are certainly a stronger community when working together.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood meets Fridays at noon, now on Zoom. Want to join us? Find us on Facebook or www.lakewoodrotary.com.