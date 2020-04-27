Letter: Fishermen still must stay home?

At 8:14 A.M. today, April 27, Drew Mikkelsen, KING-5’s South Bureau Chief tweeted: “Hiking/fishing resuming soon??? Gov. Inslee just announced he’s having a 2:30 press conference with public lands/fish & wildlife/state parks officials.”

This could mean we’ll need to:

(a) Duct tape the dock (doing the math for the fishermen who were never good at measurements anyway), 50’ divided by 6’ = 8 spaces, by reservations only, all other fishermen on Stand By;

(b) Remind fishermen that having been granted access to the dock they will, upon hooking a fish and faced with the choice of crossing the duct tape on the dock if necessary to bring the lunker to the net or cutting the line so as to maintain safe distances from other fishermen, promise to cut the line;

c) Rent boats to fishermen only if they do their own disinfection of oars. Additionally, they must raise their right hand and swear that their fishing buddy is in fact a family member.

For those who must be turned away, we have this stuffed pillow fish (fish used as a pillow) resembling a large Rainbow trout that can be used for a photo-op.

There will be no charge for the photo-op.

Of course, none of this will happen, according to Breaking News in the Seattle Times announced at 10:04 A.M., until late May.

Boating yes. Fishing no.

Leave your fishing pole at home.

If you see someone fishing before Governor Inslee says so, the only state in the entire United States where recreational fishing is still not allowed, call 1-800-SOS-ORRY.