Lakewood Public Hearing: 2020 Carry Forward Budget Adjustments

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council on the 2020 Carry Forward Budget Adjustments. Due to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy issued on March 23, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public is NOT permitted at this time.

Public testimony on this Public Hearing will only be accepted via mail or email. Comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or emailed to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the City Council after the meeting.

Beginning April 27, 2020 copies of the 2020 Carry Forward Budget adjustments can be viewed at cityoflakewood.us/finance/biennial-budget/. For further information, please call Tho Kraus, Assistant City Manager for Administrative Services, at (253) 983-7706.