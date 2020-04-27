How We Reopen the Economy: Step One

Submitted by Reps. Kilduff and Leavitt.

Last week, House Democrats and Republicans and Senate Democrats submitted their “First Step” in reopening the economy to the governor’s office. This is truly a first step, not a full plan, but one that will serve as a basis for how we can safely begin reopening the economy and getting people back to work. It’s important we do not rush to open up certain sectors without knowing work can proceed without unnecessarily endangering others. An analogy you may have seen online likens it to jumping out of an airplane. Once your parachute slows you down, you don’t cut it off. That’s why it’s important we don’t just reopen every sector of the economy—we don’t want to end up crashing to the ground.

The governor announced the Washington Recovery Plan that incorporates the larger issues we are all working on when it comes to protecting the health and safety of our communities, while facilitating a safe start to reopening the economy. You can read more about his plan here.

Outlined in the bipartisan plan is a recommendation to the governor to allow:

Residential construction in a limited fashion;

Online automobile and RV sales;

Landscaping;

Mobile home hook-ups;

Retailers who have door or curbside pick-up options, online sales, or appointment only options OR in communities with limited broadband access or COVID-19 cases; and

In-home cleaning companies with limited employees working in a single residence.

All of these would have strict social distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements to help ensure people remain at low-risk for acquiring COVID-19.

For retailers that might mean including hand sanitizer at the register and face masks for every employee and limiting the number of customers allowed in the store. For construction N95 alternative masks and limited subcontractors on the site could be the recommendation. There may be other industries added to this list, or taken away, and the requirements might change as more health experts weigh in.

This is the “First Step” recommended by a bipartisan group of legislators in the House and Senate. Whatever is determined to be the safest way forward to reopening our economy, a first step and a plan is necessary and we are grateful the governor has involved so many public health experts, state lawmakers, business leaders, labor unions, and community groups to be a part of the discussion.