CPSD Staff Spotlight: Kevin Tirrel

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Woodbrook Middle School chief custodian Kevin Tirrel. He has worked in the district for eight years.

With Woodbrook closing following the 2019-20 school year, Kevin is helping with the move into Dr. Claudia Thomas Middle School. He will be the chief custodian at Thomas when the new school opens this fall.

“I am really excited about the challenge of working at a new school,” he said. “You have to make sure that everything is taken care of and that you’re meeting the needs of all the staff. Both tasks are more difficult when the building is so much bigger.”

Kevin served in the Air Force for 24 years, ending his time in the military as a master sergeant. He moved six times during his first nine years of service but was fortunate to be able to spend his last 15 years running customer service operations on McChord Air Force Base.

He said his time in the military helped him develop the strengths that make him good at his current job. His leadership, integrity and work ethic make him an excellent custodian and a valuable member of the CPSD team.