42 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 26 and 27

42 new cases (14 on April 26, 28 on April 27) of COVID-19 were reported in Pierce County. We are reporting 1 new death (April 26), a Tacoma woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 1,349 cases and 49 deaths.

Many of our oldest adults live in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings. We work with these facilities to minimize the spread of disease and protect residents. Read more in our blog post.

We added information about the number of positive cases at Pierce County care facilities. Check it out on our Pierce County cases page.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.