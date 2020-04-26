Tacoma Historical Society and Tacoma History Museum puzzles, tours and more

Submitted by the Tacoma Historical Society / Tacoma History Museum.

During the closure of Tacoma’s local history museum, the Tacoma Historical Society is offering an array of online content, including a virtual tour of its current exhibit, “Bank on Tacoma”, including audio narration.

Virtual visitors who successfully complete a crossword puzzle on “Notable Tacomans” will be entered into a drawing for free membership and set of Hunt’s encyclopedic “History of Tacoma”. Speaking of puzzles, there are also two online jigsaw puzzles for youth of any age. Finally, THS is offering two free audiobooks from its ’21 Tales’ series: “Leading Ladies: Twenty-One of Tacoma’s Women of Destiny” and “Rising Up From Tacoma’s Twenty-One Disasters and Defeats”. Listen online to the timeless and timely stories highlighting the accomplishments of women leaders in Tacoma and how Tacoma has recovered from past disastrous events.

These resources are available at: www.tacomahistory.org/covid-19-updates