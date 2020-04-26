Loretta Duncan Hired as New Chloe Clark Elementary Principal

Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors approved the hiring of Loretta Duncan as the Principal of Chloe Clark Elementary School to begin her duties July 1, 2020. Ms. Duncan replaces Gary Yoho, who is retiring after serving as Chloe Clark’s Principal since its opening in 2001.

Mrs. Duncan is currently the Director of Special Education with the Chehalis School District and has been in that role for the past eight years. Previously, she worked in North Thurston Public Schools as a special education teacher, an assistant principal at Chinook Middle School for seven years, and an Assistant Director for Special Education.

Mrs. Duncan received her Bachelor of Arts in Education, with an endorsement in Pre-K through 3rd Grade Early Childhood Education from Central Washington University. She also received her Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Central Washington University.

“I am very excited to be joining the Chloe Clark community, and look forward to meeting my students, families, and staff. I am eager to work together to provide a quality, fun, and supportive environment for all students to thrive.”