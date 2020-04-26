How is COVID-19 Impacting Our Homeless Community Members?

Join us on April 27th at 5 p.m. for a live online community forum about the impacts of COVID-19 in Tacoma and Pierce County. This conversation will focus on the impacts the virus is having on the community of people who are currently homeless, with a panel of local experts.

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday at 5PM throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To register for the April 27th conversation, pre-register by sending an email to rhuff@mdc-hope.org and mark your calendars. Registered guests will be sent login information ahead of the meeting.

The conversation will be recorded and made available on the MDC website at www.mdc-hope.org for those who cannot attend the live sessions. Register here. We hope you will join us!