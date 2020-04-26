Five CPSD schools and one special program earn state recognition

Five Clover Park School District (CPSD) elementary schools and the district’s Open Doors program have been honored as State-Recognized Schools for 2018-19 as part of a statewide school recognition program.

The state recognition system highlights schools for closing gaps, showing growth and demonstrating achievement based on performance with certain groups of students. This spring, 389 schools in Washington state were recognized.

CPSD’s commitment to educational equity resulted in academic growth among a number of groups in the district with the state recognizing the following schools:

Carter Lake Elementary School was recognized for growth for students who receive special education services while closing gaps among student groups identified for support.

was recognized for growth for students who receive special education services while closing gaps among student groups identified for support. Dower Elementary School was recognized for growth for students identifying as White.

was recognized for growth for students identifying as White. Evergreen Elementary School was recognized for closing gaps among student groups identified for support.

was recognized for closing gaps among student groups identified for support. Hillside Elementary School was recognized for growth for students who receive special education services.

was recognized for growth for students who receive special education services. Open Doors was recognized for growth for students identifying with two or more races.

was recognized for growth for students identifying with two or more races. Rainier Elementary School was for growth for students identifying with two or more races.

“I am extremely proud of our teachers, staff and administrators for their dedication to our students,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “These awards speak to our commitment to equity for all of our students and the hard work our staff do to make that possible.”



The awards were developed as a collaboration between the State Board of Education, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.



Recognized schools will receive a banner to display.