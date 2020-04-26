Doglio Comprehensive Climate Plan

Submitted by Beth Doglio Campaign.

On Earth Day, State Representative and candidate for Congress in WA-10 Beth Doglio released an 11-page plan to address climate change, calling for significant COVID-19 stimulus investment in clean energy, infrastructure, and climate change adaptation.

A comprehensive mix of policies, priorities, and principles for taking on the climate crisis in a COVID-19 world, Doglio’s plan draws on 30 years of climate leadership as the first executive director of the Washington Conservation Voters, a senior advisor at Climate Solutions, and campaign director at the Power Past Coal Campaign.

READ: Beth Doglio’s Climate Plan

“We need leaders in Congress with experience moving climate change policy across the finish line” said Doglio. “The COVID-19 crisis demonstrates why it’s essential to listen to scientists and act urgently on climate change. Economic recovery from COVID-19 will be incredibly challenging, but spending stimulus funds on climate efforts allows us to take on both of these dual crises at once – driving new economic growth and reducing emissions.”

Doglio’s plan calls for rejecting bailouts for fossil fuel corporations and instead supporting clean energy projects, protecting fossil fuel workers, and investing in robust infrastructure and adaptation programs. State and local governments, including Washington state, are significantly cutting spending on climate change adaptation measures in light of COVID-19’s economic effects. Doglio’s plan calls to reverse this through federal COVID-19 stimulus spending – noting the need for investments to address sea level rise, water contamination, forest fires, and agriculture production.

Doglio, who sponsored Washington’s first-in-the-nation Clean Buildings Act, calls for similar national legislation, setting specific energy efficiency targets for the decade ahead. Similarly, as a key leader in passing Washington’s groundbreaking 100% Clean Energy Law, Doglio proposes worker-centered nationwide clean energy adoption goals, along with policies for clean transportation, climate justice, a just transition, and international cooperation.

Last week, Doglio was endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters, earning praise from many of Washington’s environmental leaders, and recently announced an endorsement from Denis Hayes, the founder of Earth Day.

Read Doglio’s plan and learn more at BethDoglio.com/climate-priorities/.