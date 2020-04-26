23 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported April 25

April 25 we confirmed 23 new cases in Pierce County. We reassigned 3 cases to another county. Our total is 1,307 cases.

We are reporting the 2 new deaths below. We reassigned 2 deaths to another county. Our total is 47 deaths.

University Place man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Tacoma man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

Check out the improved map on our page. Now, you can see cases in your neighborhood (by census tract). You can still see cases and deaths by geographic area on the page, too.

We continue to work with Department of Health to report test result numbers. We will report reliable data once it is available.