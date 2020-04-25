University Place Chief’s Corner by Greg Premo

As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned our world upside down, and that has proven to be true for crime in University Place. Although the year started on record pace for police services, by March we saw a dramatic reduction in violent crimes and calls for service as the coronavirus ramped up. Of the 31 total violent crimes in the first quarter, only five occurred during March. In fact, we saw an average reduction in calls for service of 20 to 25 percent each week during the month of March.

As first responders dedicated to your safety, our officers increased their proactive work during this time, increasing their self-initiated contacts with residents and businesses through suspicious activity contacts, speed emphasis patrols and traffic stops. These efforts resulted in 31 speeding tickets, two citations and seven warnings. In addition, our officers were able to recover stolen property from businesses and vehicle prowls and make arrests in those cases. We plan to build on these successful efforts in the coming months.

Despite the uncertainty of these times, rest assured that your police department is still on the job, responding, educating and protecting our community as we work to recover from the pandemic and return to what promises to be a new normal.