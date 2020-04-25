U.P. Businesses Now Eligible for Pierce County Loan Program

The Pierce County Council voted this week to expand its COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Relief Loan Program by increasing available funding and expanding eligibility to include employers with up to 20 employees located anywhere in Pierce County, including incorporated cities. Loan amounts of $1,000 per employee will be awarded up to $20,000. Loans will be offered to qualified applicants at no interest and no payments for 12 months.

Businesses applying for loans under this program must have been in operation for one or more years (businesses that have had a change in ownership in the past 12 months may be eligible) and be able to demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in revenues attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply online at www.piercecountywa.gov/reliefloan or for more information contact the Pierce County Economic Development Department at 253.798.6150 or email PCSBRLoan@piercecountywa.gov. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, subject to available funds.