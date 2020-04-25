COVID-19 Business Info Series Webinars

Business owners are invited to join weekly free webinars to get the latest information on resources and information available to small businesses. The sessions are sponsored by the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.

On Monday, April 27, U.S. Rep. Denny Heck from Washington’s 10th Congressional District will be the guest presenter and cover a variety of business topics that have arisen due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The session begins at 11 a.m. Log-in can begin at 10:45 a.m.

Visit Rapid Response South Sound’s special webinar page for log-in details. Rapid Response South Sound’s website is also a great resource for additional information and provides the ability to ask questions directly to business recovery experts.