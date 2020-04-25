City of Lakewood Special Planning Commission meeting planned

The Lakewood Planning Commission is holding a special meeting Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom due to the current Stay Home, Stay Healthy order issued by the governor. Under the order the public is NOT permitted to attend meetings in person, however the city is live streaming all meetings via its YouTube channel so the public can watch in real time.

To watch the meeting tune into the city’s YouTube channel. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Those without access to YouTube can listen by telephone via Zoom:

Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 925 3717 4529.

The April 29 special meeting agenda includes:

2020 Comprehensive Plan Amendment package review and discussion of potential amendments;

CDBG/HOME 5 year Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan; and

Status update on Lakewood Station District Subarea Plan.

Public comment will be accepted via email. Emails received before 12 p.m. on April 29, 2020 wil be provided to the commission before the meeting. Emails received after 12 p.m. will be provided to the commission following the meeting. Email comments to Karen Devereaux at kdevereaux@cityoflakewood.us.

The Planning Commission will also conduct its May 6, 2020 regular meeting via Zoom. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be available on YouTube or via telephone at the above number.

Agenda items include:

Action on 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment Docket;

Introduction of Annual Development Regulations Amendments; and

Presentation of First Biennial Review of Downtown Subarea Plan, Planned Action, and Hybrid Form-Based Code.

Public comment emailed before 12 p.m. on May 6, 2020 will be presented to commission members prior to the meeting. Emails received after 12 p.m. will be provided to the commission following the meeting. Email comments to Karen Devereaux at kdevereaux@cityoflakewood.us.